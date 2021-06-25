Oselu Irabor

Water ways

Water ways ui vector illustration flat illustrator flat illustration
Illustration made for a fintech product. The keywords for this illustration was 'supply' 'distribution'. A dam supplying water was a perfect visual metaphor.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
