Self Portrait

I'm beginning to notice a pattern here...
Lotta self portraits these days.
I really like my outfit. I sewed a bunch of these dresses, they all look pretty much the same and the fit me perfectly. They look like they're for tennis. I'm obsessed with making them, with wearing them, and with depicting them. So here's another one for you.
This painting is supposed to look like a Loish joint. Man, how does she do it?