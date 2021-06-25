Patronus to the rescue

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
'The Patronus is a form of advanced magic which even the most qualified wizards can struggle with. Harry Potter was one of the youngest wizards to cast a corporeal Patronus, having been taught by Professor Lupin at the tender age of 13.'
This is my fantasy world created by the help of Adobe Photoshop. This is what every kid who is a Potterhead would imagine to see outside their bedroom's window.