Nikita Chaudhary

Patronus to the rescue

Nikita Chaudhary
Nikita Chaudhary
  • Save
Patronus to the rescue
Download color palette

'The Patronus is a form of advanced magic which even the most qualified wizards can struggle with. Harry Potter was one of the youngest wizards to cast a corporeal Patronus, having been taught by Professor Lupin at the tender age of 13.'

This is my fantasy world created by the help of Adobe Photoshop. This is what every kid who is a Potterhead would imagine to see outside their bedroom's window.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Nikita Chaudhary
Nikita Chaudhary

More by Nikita Chaudhary

View profile
    • Like