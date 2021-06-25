🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Onboarding gives users a sense of ease into experiencing an app or a digital product. Especially beneficial for new users, onboarding helps build confidence and familiarity with the product while highlighting the key benefits or value proposition of the product. In my opinion, onboarding or walkthroughs are a must for newly launched products.
3D Illustrations:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/890095002328610853
Illustrator: Alzea Afarat
Connect with me:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/sibulele-nomtshongwana-138259117/