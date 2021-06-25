Onboarding gives users a sense of ease into experiencing an app or a digital product. Especially beneficial for new users, onboarding helps build confidence and familiarity with the product while highlighting the key benefits or value proposition of the product. In my opinion, onboarding or walkthroughs are a must for newly launched products.

3D Illustrations:

https://www.figma.com/community/file/890095002328610853

Illustrator: Alzea Afarat

Connect with me:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sibulele-nomtshongwana-138259117/