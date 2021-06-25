Saidi Senhikari

Reiswar - Display Square Sans Serif

Saidi Senhikari
Saidi Senhikari
  • Save
Reiswar - Display Square Sans Serif branding display square font sport technology logo wordmark logotype typeface typography font
Download color palette

Reiswar is a display type font that using basic form rounded corner with pixel corner cut effect.

Link to buy:
https://creativemarket.com/sentype/6257371-Reiswar-Display-Square-Sans-Serif

Saidi Senhikari
Saidi Senhikari
Like