Summer Friday - Free Commercial Use

Need Free font? Get a handwritten font right away. 'Summer Friday' font has All caps characters that are perfect for greetings cards, invites, quotes, merch and so much more.
--------------------------------------------------------
Summer Friday font for COMMERCIAL & PERSONAL.
with term and condition.
--------------------------------------------------------
detail license? see:
-> https://jimtypestudio.com/product/summer-friday-font/
--------------------------------------------------------
QUESTION & LICENSE please drop us a message via email and we will respond to it as soon as possible.
Email: hi@jimtypestudio.com
Regards,
Jimtype Studio