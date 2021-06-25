Abhishek Saha

Cryptollet & MyGardenPal Mobile UI Design

Abhishek Saha
Abhishek Saha
  • Save
Cryptollet & MyGardenPal Mobile UI Design web app app design app minimal design clean design clean ui light theme nft wallet crypto figma uxdesign behance webdesign ui ux uiux uidesign designer design
Download color palette

Cryptollet & MyGardenPal Mobile UI Design
-
View resolution - https://www.behance.net/gallery/122257483/Cryptollet-MyGardenPal-Mobile-UI-Design
-
I hope you guys ❤️ my design concept. If you 👍 my design concept 💘, don't forget to like and please comment below ;)

Abhishek Saha
Abhishek Saha

More by Abhishek Saha

View profile
    • Like