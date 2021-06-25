Nikita Chaudhary

Miss Nepal 2017 Ms. Nikita Chandak's photoshop

Nikita Chaudhary
Nikita Chaudhary
Miss Nepal 2017 Ms. Nikita Chandak's photoshop photo manipulation photoshop
I did this photoshop during the initial days of my design journey. For some reason I was really proud of this photoshop. This work of mine became one of my favorites when one day Ms. Chandak herself noticed this work on my instagram and took her time to share it on her own account. That was really overwhelming.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Nikita Chaudhary
Nikita Chaudhary

