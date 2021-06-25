Ahmed Khalil

Go fish fashion app

Ahmed Khalil
Ahmed Khalil
  • Save
Go fish fashion app cloth app ui design fashion app branding minimal design ux ui
Download color palette

It's fashion app main color is red, target audience (15:35 yo).

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Ahmed Khalil
Ahmed Khalil

More by Ahmed Khalil

View profile
    • Like