Gunthee Logo

Gunthee Logo logotype graphic design vector spreadshirt brand and identity artist graphic logo shop shirt
Download color palette

My e-commerce T-shirt shop. Gunthee logo is based on our beloved dog.

https://partner.spreadshirt.com/showroom

