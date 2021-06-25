Riswan Design Studio

Moby Dick Whale Logo Design

Moby Dick Whale Logo Design
A whale that spits water through its nose and gushes until it sparkles like a star. This logo represents the care of the whale population will help it continue to breathe and live so that the population will be maintained like the number of stars

