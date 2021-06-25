Aris Rahmat Fatoni
Keitoto

Cintel - Online Course Landing Page

Aris Rahmat Fatoni
Keitoto
Aris Rahmat Fatoni for Keitoto
Hire Us
  • Save
Cintel - Online Course Landing Page ui design online course website course online course landing page online course landing page website ux mobile ui clean uiux app design ui
Cintel - Online Course Landing Page ui design online course website course online course landing page online course landing page website ux mobile ui clean uiux app design ui
Download color palette
  1. Frame 1 (2).png
  2. Desktop - 2 (2).png

Hello Dribbblers!

Another exploration about Online Course Landing Page. What do you think?

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.
— — — — — — — — — —

Want to collaborate? Email Us: hello@keitoto.com
Keitoto | Behance | Instagram | UI8

Keitoto
Keitoto
Hire Us

More by Keitoto

View profile
    • Like