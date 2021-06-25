Luka Štedul
Analysis tools - Edmond Revenue Management System

How will a new booking affect the occupancy and revenue of the hotel? What’s the lowest price we can offer and stay profitable? With Edmond Revenue Management System, the hotel management gets this insight in seconds.

Occupancy and revenue analysis
Get a glance at the influence of the new booking on your hotel or dive into exact booking, forecast and displacement numbers for each day of the booking period.

Room price analysis
The machine learning algorithm gives you the recommended price for each type of room, and a break-even price, so you can be sure your hotel stays profitable. If you want to double-check if you’re giving the right price, look at the statistics of historical prices.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
