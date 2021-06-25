Analysis tools - Edmond Revenue Management System

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
How will a new booking affect the occupancy and revenue of the hotel? What’s the lowest price we can offer and stay profitable? With Edmond Revenue Management System, the hotel management gets this insight in seconds.
Occupancy and revenue analysis
Get a glance at the influence of the new booking on your hotel or dive into exact booking, forecast and displacement numbers for each day of the booking period.
Room price analysis
The machine learning algorithm gives you the recommended price for each type of room, and a break-even price, so you can be sure your hotel stays profitable. If you want to double-check if you’re giving the right price, look at the statistics of historical prices.