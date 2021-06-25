Orcodia - Courier & Delivery Service Modern HTML Template

https://www.templatemonster.com/website-templates/orcodia-courier-amp-delivery-service-mordern-html-template-website-template-172078.html

Orcodia is a courier and delivery service HTML Website template designed with an HTML shipment tracking form and also a shipment tracking / error page. This HTML template is designed for individuals and companies that intend building a courier or a shipment tracking website. It has a beautiful and a very clean design, and as well a working PHP contact form included to enable customers to easily contact your company for queries.