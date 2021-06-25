Dmitry Makarov

School journal app

Dmitry Makarov
Dmitry Makarov
  • Save
School journal app journal ux ui school gradient design app
Download color palette

Hello!

Here's another screens of the school journal app. An app for parents for monitoring their child's school performance, interacting with teachers and more.

I'd appreciate your feedback, thanks 😉

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Dmitry Makarov
Dmitry Makarov

More by Dmitry Makarov

View profile
    • Like