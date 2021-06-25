Riswan Design Studio

cyskin wordmark logo design

Riswan Design Studio
Riswan Design Studio
  • Save
cyskin wordmark logo design beautiful logo feminine logo logo agency
Download color palette

a design that is not selected in an open logo design contest for a skincare brand, the desired design is a wordmark, and here is my design concept!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Riswan Design Studio
Riswan Design Studio

More by Riswan Design Studio

View profile
    • Like