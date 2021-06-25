Ranjini YG

Event Landing Page design
Hi 👋 This is another project i built for 'LeapScholar'. I made an event landing page for them for hosting all their Visa events . I've designed and developed this in Webflow and made it compatible across all devices.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
