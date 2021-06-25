Yuriy Lasygin

DailyUI #01 - Sign up

Yuriy Lasygin
Yuriy Lasygin
  • Save
DailyUI #01 - Sign up hobbit fantasy sign up modal minimal web ux design ui
Download color palette

This is my first concept on DailyUI challenge #dailyui #001

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Yuriy Lasygin
Yuriy Lasygin

More by Yuriy Lasygin

View profile
    • Like