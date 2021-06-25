Maciej Bączkowski

Mateusz Baumiller Atelier

Mateusz Baumiller Atelier branding logo animation
A subtle geometric logo for Mateusz Baumiller architectural practice based in Warsaw as a spatial form of Baumiller’s initials.

Animation: Szymon Sawicki

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
