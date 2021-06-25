Prateek Gupta

Knowledge is Power. Share it.

Thanks to Thinkific for hosting this. In the current situation, a lot of us came online to share their knowledge, learn from others and grow together. It became so easy to share whatever you want with the world these days. All you need is a computer or a phone and internet. Thats what I am representing here.

The Thinkific "Knowledge is power. Share it." challenge!
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
