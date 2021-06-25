Mobcoder Inc

Dashbaord Design

Mobcoder Inc
Mobcoder Inc
Hire Me
  • Save
Dashbaord Design webui uiuxdesign dashboardui dashboard dashboarddesign
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!👋🏻

Working on a design for Documents Management Dashboard. The goal was to create a card style with a transparent blur background. We have used some 3D elements to make the design more modern.
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)❤️
.....
Shoot your business inquiry to sales@mobcoder.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Mobcoder Inc
Mobcoder Inc
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mobcoder Inc

View profile
    • Like