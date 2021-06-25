Dashbaord Design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers!👋🏻
Working on a design for Documents Management Dashboard. The goal was to create a card style with a transparent blur background. We have used some 3D elements to make the design more modern.
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)❤️
Shoot your business inquiry to sales@mobcoder.com