Working on components of all sizes for a design system with my friend. We are planning on building the design on Figma and in the next release as React components.

This is an exciting project that has got me learning a lot. A recent resource I got load's of information from is Charli Marie's interview with Sara Hill and Dan Ross of Shopify Design team 👍🏼

Very interesting insight I found from this video is how Shopify built the Retail part of their software with a Dark-mode first approach. With a lot of variety in clients using the retail software, often by retail shops that are dimly lit, it was important to built it dark-mode by default. 👨🏻‍💻

