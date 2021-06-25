Anton Jilin

Yamaha - E scooter

Anton Jilin
Anton Jilin
  • Save
Yamaha - E scooter scooter e motorbike bike ev surface flat edgy edge green industrial product design yamaha product industrial design iconic design clean ai 3d
Download color palette

Additional storage area is hidden underneath the seat. Cooling elements of the LED lamp are exposed and add up to the efficiency and "producty" look.

Anton Jilin
Anton Jilin

More by Anton Jilin

View profile
    • Like