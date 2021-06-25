Nikita Khakhai
Sretenka | House — Concept 2.

house concept dribble desktop idaproject branding modern ux ui design interface architect typography grid clean real estate layout
Concept v2.

House with pool, garden and 32 apartments. Cosmopolitan in one of the most Moscow streets of all the capital's streets: the photos that add it are references to Picasso and Hockney.

