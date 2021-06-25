Anton Jilin

Yamaha - E scooter

Yamaha - E scooter japan bike 2 wheels surface flat edge edgy green e ev escooter shooter yamaha product industrial design iconic design clean ai 3d
Shape inside the shape - The battery is a mini version of the frame shape. Through its edgy design you can maximise the packaging area of the battery pack.

