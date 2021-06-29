Viacheslav Olianishyn
Be Like Nature

Be Like Nature graphic design minimal lifestyle wellness health mental flower
Here is our latest exploration. This website "Be Like Nature" tells the user 8 different stories about lifestyle, wellness and personal care.
Each section has its own visual symbol – flower. We tried to combine all these characteristics into a memorable experience.
What do you think about this design solution? 🙂

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
