Photographer Website Mobile Responsive

Photographer Website Mobile Responsive
Revamp Photographer Online Portfolio Website with an automated responsive function after Photographer found out almost 65% of visitors using android or apple smartphone to check the website.

A week after revamp, Session Duration increased from 30 seconds to 4 minutes.

www.flaneganb.net

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
