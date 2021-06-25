Zoran Milic

Love Makes me High

Love Makes me High balloons funny tshirt cartoon vector romance hearts valentine valentines day love illustration astronaut
Funny astronaut illustration for a t-shirt design. More details can be seen here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119652585/T-Shirts-2021-Vol-1

Direct link to the merch:
https://www.redbubble.com/people/zoljo/works/44248799-your-love-makes-me-high?asc=u

