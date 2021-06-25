Anton Jilin

Yamaha - E scooter

Anton Jilin
Anton Jilin
  • Save
Yamaha - E scooter 2 wheels green surface flat edgy edge product design e-scooter e ev scooter yamaha product industrial design iconic design clean ai 3d
Download color palette

Quick and practical little e-scooter. Simple and clean design, inspired by the cyber truck.

Anton Jilin
Anton Jilin

More by Anton Jilin

View profile
    • Like