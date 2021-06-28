UX/UI Knowledge: Designing enticing buttons | Part 4

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
When clicking a button, users should know what actions they are taking - meaning, a button’s action should be clear. These are some of the design tips and tricks to foster this process. We've listed 5 rules you can follow for perfectly labeled buttons!🤩
We hope that you've enjoyed this series - follow us for more in the future!
Our IG: https://www.instagram.com/onteractive/