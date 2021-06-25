Kasia Bojanowska

Operations

Kasia Bojanowska
Kasia Bojanowska
Hire Me
  • Save
Operations paper geometry grid timeline texture
Download color palette

New design for Monograph.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Kasia Bojanowska
Kasia Bojanowska
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble.
Hire Me

More by Kasia Bojanowska

View profile
    • Like