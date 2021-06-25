Saurav Karmoker

Logo design inspiration with festival city

Logo design inspiration with festival city occasion festival festive town vector city logo illustration design icon graphic design timeless modern minimal logo design professional minimalist unique simple
I create the logo with bold and timeless fell with feminine touch. Replace the I with a city building and overlap the whole logo with cracker to reflect the festive. Hope you like my idea.

