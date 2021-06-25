abhishek subedi

Design practice | Day 1

abhishek subedi
abhishek subedi
  • Save
Design practice | Day 1 landingpage practice
Download color palette

Design practice #1
Breaking down and copying design.
Credit: https://does.design

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
abhishek subedi
abhishek subedi

More by abhishek subedi

View profile
    • Like