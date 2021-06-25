Christine Cheah En Jou

006 - Daily UI Challenge

006 - Daily UI Challenge
006 UI task

Design a user profile and be mindful of the most important data, names, imagery, placement, etc. Is it for a serious profile? A social profile? (It's up to you!)

My approach:
My approach is a full screen profile picture page as a user profile for any potential social media like Instagram. The theme is slightly influenced by Glassmorphism as I'm currently experimenting this specific design style.

Tools 🔨:
Figma & Adobe XD

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
