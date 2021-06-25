Quiz Details, Invite Friends & Profile Screen

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Another sneak peek of Queezy, Quiz UI Kit. There are three screen which are Quiz Summary screen, Invite Friends and User Profile that will helps you in building a complete multi-player quiz system for your app.
You can purchase now via UI8! And do let us know if you have any specific screen/feature that you want us to include in the updates.
We are available for custom Quiz, Education & Mobile game related project.
---
We are Illiyin Studio
Digital product design and development agency. We help entrepreneurs and forward-looking companies to transform their ideas into successful digital products. We work with clients of all scopes and sectors to create better experiences through design. Because we believe that great ideas aren’t industry-specific.
Contact us : illiyinstudio@gmail.com
Give Illiyin Studio a follow below :
Behance • Instagram • Facebook