Delivery: Your Personal Data Is Safe With Us

Personal data today is something we share with so many companies often without a full understanding of how it's going to be used. In our second illustration from the Delivery series we wanted to give credit to responsible businesses in this field who follow the GDPR principles and do their best to keep our personal data safe.

