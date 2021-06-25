Anton Jilin

Bosch - Lawn mower

Bosch - Lawn mower sci-fi star wars green mower lawn precision product product design industrial design iconic design clean bosch ai 3d
Star wars inspired lawn mower. Uses advanced laser technology and AI to keep your lawn in perfect condition. Green colour variation for more homogeneous experience in your garden.

