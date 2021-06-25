Md Zia Uddin

Landing Page for Virtual Fair

Md Zia Uddin
Md Zia Uddin
  • Save
Landing Page for Virtual Fair user experience design ux design ui design user interface design uiux virtual fair fair event virtual event figma typography website design landing page design ui ux
Download color palette

Do you remember the awesome project I’ve shared recently? Here’s the landing page for Virtual Event/Fair etc!

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

Do you have any project in mind? I am available for help you!
Connect with me: ziaaflame@gmail.com

Md Zia Uddin
Md Zia Uddin

More by Md Zia Uddin

View profile
    • Like