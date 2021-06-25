Oleksandr Bandyliuk

Meddify App Icon

Oleksandr Bandyliuk
Oleksandr Bandyliuk
  • Save
Meddify App Icon design app icon vector
Download color palette

Meddify is a brand new iOS app to help people remember to take their pills.

App on the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/meddify-pill-reminder/id1562891453

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Oleksandr Bandyliuk
Oleksandr Bandyliuk
Like