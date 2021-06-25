Matea Živković

Honeybox brand identity

Matea Živković
Matea Živković
  • Save
Honeybox brand identity design research brand identity box bee honeycomb honey idea branding logo illustration aesthetic simple
Download color palette

The symbol on this logo represents bee, honeycomb, and boxes.. as the name of the brand is Honeybox.

Matea Živković
Matea Živković

More by Matea Živković

View profile
    • Like