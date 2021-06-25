Logo Design for RedoubtNET

Designed this logo for a small data center/colocation company. The client wanted it the design to encompass the definition of the word "redoubt" as well as something related to data centers (such as a server stack).

From Wikipedia, a redoubt is a fort system usually consisting of an enclosed defensive emplacement outside a larger fort. As such, I came up with the idea of a "fort" surrounded a server stack, while keeping the overall aesthetic clean and modern.

