Logo Design for RedoubtNET

Logo Design for RedoubtNET data center graphic design vector logo design branding design logo branding
Download color palette
  1. redoubtnet1.png
  2. redoubtnet2.png
  3. redoubtnet3.png

Designed this logo for a small data center/colocation company. The client wanted it the design to encompass the definition of the word "redoubt" as well as something related to data centers (such as a server stack).

From Wikipedia, a redoubt is a fort system usually consisting of an enclosed defensive emplacement outside a larger fort. As such, I came up with the idea of a "fort" surrounded a server stack, while keeping the overall aesthetic clean and modern.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
