Logo Design for RedoubtNET

Designed this logo for a small data center/colocation company. The client wanted it the design to encompass the definition of the word "redoubt" as well as something related to data centers (such as a server stack).
From Wikipedia, a redoubt is a fort system usually consisting of an enclosed defensive emplacement outside a larger fort. As such, I came up with the idea of a "fort" surrounded a server stack, while keeping the overall aesthetic clean and modern.
-----
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com
See more of my work at https://johnery.com/