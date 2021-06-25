Maia

Irena Blühová

Irena Blühová abstract women in design frauhaus bauhaus geometric illustration
illustration for a photographer Irena Blühová (Irene Blüh)
Frauhaus: women of the Bauhaus — https://frauhaus.org/
https://www.instagram.com/p/COlJfwiBiTw/

Jun 25, 2021
