Tiedin Logo Redesign

Tiedin Logo Redesign
I partenered with Tiedin to redesign their 2D logo into a 3D shape. My main references were knot pillows and monkey fist knots.

With this redesign, Tiedin intended to better showcase how their work is a joint effort of technology, bold design, and innovative strategy.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
