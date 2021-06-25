DigitEMB

CAT MACHINE EMBROIDERY DESIGN

CAT MACHINE EMBROIDERY DESIGN
CAT MACHINE EMBROIDERY DESIGN.

SPECIFICATIONS:

SKU: E-23174

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES:

Hoop Size: 4×4 | W: 2.30 in | H: 3.52 in | 58.4×89.4 mm | Stitches: 7146

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS:

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3,
XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Color(s) Used: 2 | Color(s) Changes: 1

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
