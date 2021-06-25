Paško Gaćina
Handsome Beauty App 💫

beauty ui design
A design exploration we did for a beauty app last year - the simplest idea was to schedule online and IRL sessions with skincare, hair and makeup professionals.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
