Folio Illustration Agency

The Power of Data

Folio Illustration Agency
Folio Illustration Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
The Power of Data muti texture character technology magazine cover editorial folioart digital illustration
Download color palette

"The Power of Data" cover for Hello World magazine (Raspberry Pi Foundation) © Muti

https://folioart.co.uk/muti

Folio Illustration Agency
Folio Illustration Agency
Representing exceptional artists around the world.
Hire Me

More by Folio Illustration Agency

View profile
    • Like