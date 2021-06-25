enway studio

Lentera Signature Font

enway studio
enway studio
  • Save
Lentera Signature Font signature branding logo design illustration brand design calligraphy font type design typeface calligraphy typography signature fonts
Download color palette

Lentera Signature Script font is a handwritten signature script with a natural & stylish flow. This collection of scripts is perfect for personal branding. Lentera Signature Script is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting

Full font. Cek here:
https://graphicriver.net/item/lentera-signature/32005729

enway studio
enway studio

More by enway studio

View profile
    • Like