Yudit Adythia Putra

Expedia App Redesign

Yudit Adythia Putra
Yudit Adythia Putra
  • Save
Expedia App Redesign hotel travel hotel app travel app expedia expedia app mobile app ux uidesign app uiux ui design
Download color palette

Hello Guys,

This is my exploration about Expedia App Redesign.

I hope you enjoy it!
Don't forget to Like and Comment for my design!
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome :)
Thank you!!

For details check on my Instagram : @yudit.design

Follow my account :
Instagram | Linkedin | Medium

Yudit Adythia Putra
Yudit Adythia Putra

More by Yudit Adythia Putra

View profile
    • Like