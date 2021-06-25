Vadym Livitskiy

League of legends roster screen concept

League of legends roster screen concept cybersport game stats design lcl league of legends lol
Roster of new lol team in LCL summer split tournament providing with stats.

All materials were used for non-commercial purposes
and belong to its owners.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
