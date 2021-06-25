Deniro Ohanomah

Music Application

Deniro Ohanomah
Deniro Ohanomah
  • Save
Music Application minimal ux design ui adobexd
Download color palette

I Designed a Music app where you can stream and download songs and listen offline too. Based off your frequent listens, you have favourites which you can have access to and not go through the stress of searching for particular songs.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Deniro Ohanomah
Deniro Ohanomah

More by Deniro Ohanomah

View profile
    • Like